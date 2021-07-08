Maso Capital Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 350,000 Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000. Starboard Value Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.3% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVAC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $22,768,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Starboard Value Acquisition by 433.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,634,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,357 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,327,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,472,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,252,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SVAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,666. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.