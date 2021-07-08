Maso Capital Partners Ltd Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,190,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,030,000 after buying an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,158,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,319 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,798 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,960,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,493,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 672,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.31. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $866.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.94. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

