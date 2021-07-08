Maso Capital Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Fusion Acquisition comprises approximately 1.0% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned about 0.57% of Fusion Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition by 507.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,786 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUSE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,851. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

