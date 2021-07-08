Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 118,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.56. 112,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,891,553. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

