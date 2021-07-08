Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $12.69 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,238,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

