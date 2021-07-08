Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $8 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,028. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.70. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $94.78.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

