Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,097. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $162.79 and a 52-week high of $239.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

