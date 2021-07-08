Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after acquiring an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.75. 109,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,953,236. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

