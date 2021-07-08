Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,684 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $22,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,366,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,311,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after acquiring an additional 422,064 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 173,832.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 304,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after acquiring an additional 304,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after acquiring an additional 245,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.57. 10,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,126. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.