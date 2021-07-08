Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.580-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 345,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,865. Matson has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.82.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, Director Jenai S. Wall acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at $556,850.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,807. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

