Mattioli Woods’ (MTW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mattioli Woods to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 939 ($12.27) to GBX 990 ($12.93) in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of LON MTW opened at GBX 747.50 ($9.77) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 737.82. Mattioli Woods has a 52-week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The company has a market capitalization of £338.09 million and a PE ratio of 20.82.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

