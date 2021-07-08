Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.25.

MMX opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.75. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

