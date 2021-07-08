Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.25 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.99. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

