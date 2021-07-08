Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce $271.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.50 million. Medpace reported sales of $205.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.19. 2,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,170. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.14. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $94.72 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $4,008,574.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,168,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,029 shares of company stock worth $45,439,966 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

