Meir Adest Sells 10,000 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $265.20 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.29 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 110.04, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after buying an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,115,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

