Melissa B. Epperly Sells 3,083 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $158,065.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,457 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.77.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $118,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

