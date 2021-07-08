Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 417,207 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 998,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.33. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

