Meridian Network (LOCK) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $566,991.88 and approximately $77,102.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

