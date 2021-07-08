Meritor (MTOR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) recently:

7/7/2021 – Meritor had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Meritor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meritor’s buyout of AxleTech has enhanced its growth and is expected to result in various commercial and operational synergies. The company is on track to achieve M2022 goals that focus on new business opportunities and margin expansion. Meritor’s regular contract wins are boosting optimism. Its recent contracts with Lion Electric, Volta Trucks, Hexagon Purus and Autocar, for the supply of electric powertrain is expected to bolster revenues. However, the company is reeling under high debt, soaring research and development (R&D) and commodity costs.Elevated leverage of 66% also plays a spoilsport. On a further discouraging note, Meritor projects diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.25-$2.50, lower than $3.23 reported in fiscal 2020. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment. “

7/1/2021 – Meritor was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Meritor was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/18/2021 – Meritor is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Meritor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritor have declined on a year-to-date basis. The company is reeling under high debt, soaring R&D and commodity costs. The changing dynamics of the auto industry requires Meritor to make substantial amount of investment and capital spending in order to develop new products. High R&D costs related to electrification programs are likely to dent margins. Moreover, the firm expects fiscal 2021 steel costs to increase $15-$20 million from the year-ago levels. Elevated leverage of 66% also plays a spoilsport. On a further discouraging note, Meritor projects diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.25-$2.50, lower than $3.23 reported in fiscal 2020. Foreign currency fluctuation and global chip crunch remain other headwinds. As such, the stock currently warrants a bearish stance.”

Shares of MTOR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.64. 9,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Meritor by 26.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 239,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 50,652 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Meritor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 42.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 114,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter worth about $1,971,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

