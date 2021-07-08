Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

MLAB stock opened at $275.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.98 and a current ratio of 9.32. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $207.54 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 475.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,524.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,648 shares of company stock worth $6,069,294. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

