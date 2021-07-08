Michael Arntz Sells 7,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $503,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,903 shares in the company, valued at $927,596.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $486,450.00.

SMAR stock opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

