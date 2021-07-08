Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sumit Sadana Sells 104,280 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sumit Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70.

Shares of MU stock opened at $78.22 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.