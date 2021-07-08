MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $639.86

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $639.86, but opened at $601.40. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $598.50, with a volume of 10,738 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $556.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
