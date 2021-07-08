MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $639.86

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $639.86, but opened at $601.40. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $598.50, with a volume of 10,738 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $556.96.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. As a group, analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

