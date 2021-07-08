Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $176.11 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.63 and a 52 week high of $176.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

