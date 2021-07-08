MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). MiMedx Group posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MDXG traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $11.48. 495,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.