Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Down 2.7% This Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $29.49 million and $850,864.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $49.06 or 0.00150617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00047611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00129120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00170994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,584.90 or 1.00041617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.07 or 0.00982676 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 601,084 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

