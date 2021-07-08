Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Major Shareholder James E. Flynn Sells 10,599 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

