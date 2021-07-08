MKM Partners Upgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to Buy

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by stock analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RRC. Truist Securities upped their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 172.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.