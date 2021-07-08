MKP Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 17,294 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 240.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,294 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up approximately 0.4% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $231.85. 418,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,513,011. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.42. The firm has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.17.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

