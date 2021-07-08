MML Investors Services LLC Has $11.81 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,425 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF opened at $116.70 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.