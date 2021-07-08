MML Investors Services LLC Has $8.33 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 16.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 171.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245,317 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

