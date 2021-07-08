MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 16,363 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.66. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $34.95.

