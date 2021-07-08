MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 4,663 Shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 425,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFHY stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11.

