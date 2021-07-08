MML Investors Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,239 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $161.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.39. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

