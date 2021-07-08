Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,066,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $891,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $918,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $911,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $858,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $793,000.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $6.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.37. The stock had a trading volume of 67,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 177.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $245.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 248,239 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.