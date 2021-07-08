Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mondi alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MONDY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Mondi stock opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.95.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondi (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.