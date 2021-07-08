MonetaryUnit Price Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $993.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00142630 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 226,787,424 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.