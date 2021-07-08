Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Shares of MNST opened at $90.84 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

