Morgan Stanley Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $21.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.67 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17. CSX has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3,988.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

