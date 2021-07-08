Morgan Stanley Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $135.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 32.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIA. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.79.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $7.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.25. 1,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,689. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Saia by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Saia by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

