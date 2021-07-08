Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

IMIAY stock opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. IMI has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $49.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.40.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

