Morpheus Labs Reaches Market Cap of $16.52 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $16.52 million and $777,597.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00057519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00913286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00045085 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,637,291 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

