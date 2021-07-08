Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOTS shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 1,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,614. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%. Research analysts expect that Motus GI will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Motus GI by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

