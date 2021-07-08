MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $91.45 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563 over the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

