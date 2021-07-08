MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.25.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $555.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $488.99. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $557.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

