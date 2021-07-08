MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 26,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 364,519 shares.The stock last traded at $14.14 and had previously closed at $14.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $806.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

