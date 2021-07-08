Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after acquiring an additional 769,791 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after acquiring an additional 300,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

MUR stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

