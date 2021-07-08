Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 908 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.