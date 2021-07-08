Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,145 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at $925,991.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

