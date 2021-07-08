Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Park National by 390.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Park National by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $113.06 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.24.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

